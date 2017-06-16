App
Jun 16, 2017 08:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

President poll: It is premature to talk about my candidature, says Gopalkrishna Gandhi

Opposition leaders had yesterday met to chalk out a strategy for the upcoming presidential poll but no names were discussed in the first round of talks.

President poll: It is premature to talk about my candidature, says Gopalkrishna Gandhi

Former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi said it was premature to talk on the possibility of him being a candidate for the presidential election.

"I do not want to give any reaction. It is very premature to talk about it," he told PTI when asked about reports that the opposition was planning to consider him as a possible candidate for the top post.

When asked about the NDA's possible presidential choice, he said, "I do not want to give any reaction on this query as well. It is too early to talk about it."

Opposition leaders had yesterday met to chalk out a strategy for the upcoming presidential poll but no names were discussed in the first round of talks.

The BJP has formulated a three-member committee to discuss the possibility of a consensus candidate with allies and opposition parties.

Meanwhile, social activist Aruna Roy said there would be no other option than Gopalkrishna Gandhi, saying he understands governance and was well-versed Indian history.

"He is cultured, erudite and knows the history of our country, as also understands governance. I don't think there could be any other better option than Mr Gandhi," she said.

The process of filing nominations for the July 17 presidential poll has already started.

The term of incumbent Pranab Mukherjee ends on July 24.

