Police claim that farmer shot during Mandsaur violence had four cases against him

Police have claimed that Kanhaiya Lal Patidar, one of the five farmers shot dead in Mandsaur, was booked for drug trafficking four times and was absconding in one case.

SP Manoj Singh told reporters yesterday that Patidar had been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) several times.

According to Town Inspector Vinod Kushwaha, Patidar (38) was booked for drug trafficking four times between 2001 and 2011.

He was granted bail in the first three cases, registered under different police stations. But he was allegedly absconding following the fourth FIR at Neemuch Cantonment police station.

The first FIR was registered against him at Narayangarh police station in 1994 when he was caught allegedly trafficking opium.

In 2001, he was nabbed with smack worth Rs 4.5 crore and an FIR was registered against him at Mandsaur police station.

In 2011, two cases were registered in Y D Nagar and Neemuch Cantt police stations when he was allegedly caught in possession of 11 quintal and 22 quintal poppy husk respectively.

According to the police, he was absconding since then