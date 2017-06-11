App
Jun 11, 2017 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Police arrest two militants in Manipur

Police has arrested a militant of the Kuki National Front (KNF) from Kangpokpi district and a militant of the Revolutionary People's Front (RPF) from Imphal East district.

Director General of Police L M Khaute told reporters here today that a team of police commandos led by Additional Superintendent of Police S Ibomcha arrested the KNF militant suspected to be involved in the May 5 killing of two other militants of rival faction Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) from Saparmeina village in Kangpokpi district yesterday.

Khaute said a 0.22 pistol with six live rounds and two mobiles phones were also seized from the possession of the KNF cadre identified as 42-year-old Letkhosen.

The District General of Police also informed that one activist of the proscribed outfit Revolutionary People's Front (RPF), Koijam Warjit (47), was arrested from Thongju Pheija in Imphal East district on June 8 last.

Police also arrested Thoudam Hemchandra Singh, owner of a private company for his alleged involvement in transaction of money on behalf of the banned outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Progressive) on June 8 last from Khurai Lairikyengbam Leikai in Imphal East district, the DGP added.

