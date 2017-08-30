Pockets of Mumbai face power cut in torrential rains, rising water levels to blame

Many pockets of the rains-battered megapolis plunged into darkness today as discoms switched off power supply as a precautionary measure due to rising water levels.

According to an official statement, the state-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has cut power supply to areas under its receiving station in central Mumbai's Dharavi and also pockets served by stations at Wadala, Dadar and Parel.

It said power supply to the tony Nepean Sea Road has also been cut as a precautionary measure and added that similar steps may be taken in other areas too if water levels rise there.

Private discom Reliance Energy said it had to switch-off some of its sub-stations due to rising water levels.

It, however, did not specify the number of stations or areas which are affected.

"We switched off some of our sub-stations in areas where water has reached dangerous levels and it is unsafe to supply electricity," a company spokesperson said, adding this was necessitated primarily due to the twin impact of high tide and unprecedented heavy rains.

The company said it has deployed over 250 teams to respond to customers and also kept boats on standby to address any emergency.

It said that power supply will be restored as soon as water recedes to safe levels.

Tata Power and the state-run MSEDCL too had to switch off power supply in some areas of the city.

Mumbai Police said they received 70 calls from people informing them about short-circuits.

"We sent fire brigade personnel, police teams to the spots and ensured that there was no loss of life," a Mumbai Police spokesperson said.

Mass power outages are a rare phenomenon in the financial capital of the country.

Heavy rains pummelled Mumbai and adjoining areas, disrupting rail, road and air services, and throwing normal life out of gear.

Besides the metropolis, adjoining Navi Mumbai and Thane were also lashed by incessant downpour since last night, delaying suburban train services and leaving vehicles crawling through waterlogged roads in low-lying areas.

