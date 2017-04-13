App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent affairs trends
Apr 13, 2017 06:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

PMLA court issues non-bailable warrant against Zakir Naik

A special court to hear cases under the PMLA here issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik today in connection with a money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate sought the NBW against Naik, saying that the preacher has not joined the investigation so far.

The central probe agency, which moved the court earlier this week, had said that although Naik was served summons repeatedly, he had failed to appear before it.

It said Naik needed to be questioned in connection with the money laundering.

The ED registered a criminal case against Naik and others last December after taking cognisance of an NIA complaint under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The ED is looking into the charges of alleged illegal funds laundered by the accused in the case and the subsequent proceeds of crime thus generated.

Naik, 51, who is said to be staying in Saudi Arabia to evade arrest after some perpetrators of the Dhaka terror strike last year claimed they were inspired by him, has been booked along with unnamed Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) officials under section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony) of the IPC, besides various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

tags #Current Affairs

