PM will take a call on whatever request Prabhu made: Jaitley

Accountability is a good system in government, and the prime minister will take a call on the "request" made by the railway minister, Union minister Arun Jaitley said today hours after Suresh Prabhu indicated that he has offered to quit.

Responding to a poser on the resignation of Railway Board Chairman A K Mittal and the meeting of Prabhu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he took moral responsibility over the accidents and indicated that he had offered to quit, Jaitley said "accountability is a good system in government".

He also said that the prime minister will take a decision "on whatever request the railway minister has made".

Prabhu tweeted: "I met the Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi taking full moral responsibility. Hon'ble PM has asked me to wait."

Mittal has been replaced by Air India CMD Ashwini Lohani as the new chairman of the railway board.