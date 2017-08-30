PM speaks to Maharashtra CM on Mumbai situation

Prime Narendra Modi today spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the situation arising due to incessant rains in Mumbai and adjoining areas and promised all possible support from the Centre.

Normal life has been paralysed in Mumbai and adjoining areas since last night, with road, rail and air services being badly affected due to heavy showers.

"Spoke to Maharashtra CM @Dev_Fadnavis on the situation arising due to incessant rain in Mumbai & surrounding areas," Modi tweeted.

"Centre assures all possible support to the government of Maharashtra in mitigating the situation due to heavy rains in parts of the state," he added.

The prime minister urged the people of Mumbai and surrounding areas to stay safe and take all essential precautions in the wake of the heavy rains.

Indian Metereological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall.