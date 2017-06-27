App
Jun 27, 2017 08:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi invites Donald Trump, his family to India

The two leaders held extensive talks, including one-on- one interactions, during their first bilateral meeting in US.

PM Narendra Modi invites Donald Trump, his family to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended a warm invitation to President Donald Trump and his family to visit India.

"I would like to invite you to India, along with your family. And I hope that you will give me the opportunity to welcome you and host you in India," Modi said in his remarks, standing along side Trump at the White House's Rose Garden.

The two leaders held extensive talks, including one-on- one interactions, during their first bilateral meeting in US.

Trump repeatedly thanked Modi for visiting the US and the White House, saying he enjoyed their "very productive conversation".

"The future of our partnership has never looked brighter. India and the US will always be tied together in friendship and respect," he said.

Modi also specially invited Trump's daughter Ivanka to lead the US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India later this year.

"…And I believe she has accepted," Trump said.

Modi also thanked Trump for his "feelings of friendship" towards India and himself.

