PM Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath kick-start International Yoga day celebrations

PM Narendra Modi leads #InternationalYogaDay celebrations in Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked the celebration of International Yoga Day with over 50, 000 followers at Ramabai Ambedkar Ground in Lucknow.

Modi has been promoting yoga from the past three years across the country. In International Yoga Day 2015, India made two Guinness World Records--for the most individuals ( 35,985 participants), and individuals from the largest number of nationalities (84)— in performing the exercises at a single venue.

“Yoga is an ancient Indian practice and all ancient scriptures including the Vedas have accepted the importance of yoga. Yoga is a way of life and helps to unite people,” Adityanath said on the occasion of the third International Yoga Day.

This years celebrations seems to challenge India's previous records.

LG Anil Baijal, CM Arvind Kejriwal and Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu perform yoga in Delhi #InternationalYogaDay





NDA Presidential nominee #RamNathKovind ,Sports Minister Vijay Goel,BJP MPs Meenakshi Lekhi & Bhupendra Yadav do Yoga in Delhi

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Amit Shah and Baba Ramdev participate in a Yoga camp in Ahmedabad. Ramdev shared benefits of yoga on International Yoga Day.

Jawans in Ladakh were also caught performing yoga at 18,000 feet.

#WATCH ITBP jawans doing Yoga at nearly 18000 feet in Ladakh in -25 degrees #InternationalYogaDay

Aircraft carrier also joined the yoga celebrations on board INS Jalashwas and INS Kirch in the Bay of Bengal.



Yoga onboard INS Jalashwa & INS Kirch in the Bay of Bengal#InternationalYogaDay

Live updates





Youth and myriad colours come together as 3000 NCC Cadets participate in Bengaluru during #IDY2017.

Apart from the major crowd in Lucknow, which is lead by Modi, citizens across the country seems to show enthusiastic participation.



#InternationalYogaDay celebration in different parts of the nation



As we march forward on the path of devpt,it is imp to have healthy citizen,healthy society&healthy Nation.

Yoga is the key to Healthy World!

8000 students form the longest yoga chain in an attempt to enter the Guinness World record at the #MysorePalace, on #InternationalYogaDay!

#Goa: CM @manoharparrikar performs #Yoga at #InternationalYogaDay event in Bambolim.





Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also tweeted on the occasion.

Yoga celebrations is on in several parts of the world. Here is a glimpse of celebrations held in other countries:



Ahead of D-day, UN Headquarter adopts yoga posture



Great Wall of Yoga - 3 Young Yoga Ambassadors from India mesmerize Chinese #Yoga lovers on #IDY2017 #YogaDay in Beijing.

In Patagonia, South America (Chile & Argentina) participants braved temperatures of -10°C for #IDYwithArtofLiving. #InternationalYogaDay