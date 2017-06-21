App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Jun 21, 2017 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath kick-start International Yoga day celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked the celebration of International Yoga Day with over 50, 000 followers at Ramabai Ambedkar Ground in Lucknow.

PM Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath kick-start International Yoga day celebrations

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked the celebration of International Yoga Day with over 50, 000 followers at Ramabai Ambedkar Ground in Lucknow.

Modi has been promoting yoga from the past three years across the country. In International Yoga Day 2015, India made two Guinness World Records--for the most individuals ( 35,985 participants), and individuals from the largest number of nationalities (84)— in performing the exercises at a single venue.

“Yoga is an ancient Indian practice and all ancient scriptures including the Vedas have accepted the importance of yoga. Yoga is a way of life and helps to unite people,” Adityanath said on the occasion of the third International Yoga Day.

This years celebrations seems to challenge India's previous records.

Here are a few updates from the venue:



Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Amit Shah and Baba Ramdev participate in a Yoga camp in Ahmedabad. Ramdev shared benefits of yoga on International Yoga Day. 

Jawans in Ladakh were also caught performing yoga at 18,000 feet.


Aircraft carrier also joined the yoga celebrations on board INS Jalashwas and INS Kirch in the Bay of Bengal.



Apart from the major crowd in Lucknow, which is lead by Modi, citizens across the country seems to show enthusiastic participation.



Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also tweeted on the occasion.

Yoga celebrations is on in several parts of the world. Here is a glimpse of celebrations held in other countries:




tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #world #World News #yoga

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.