Dec 21, 2017 09:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi's role in strengthening Indo-Bangla relations lauded

About the status of the Teesta issue, he said, "Discussions are on. Modi, during his visit to Dhaka (in 2015), had assured our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and our people are hopeful because of his assurance. We are hopeful about a logical, practical and acceptable solution to the Teesta water-sharing issue."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bangladesh minister Obaidul Quader lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his role in strengthening the Indo-Bangla bilateral relations and said his country wanted a "logical, practical and acceptable solution" to the Teesta water-sharing issue.

The emotive issue features prominently in the bilateral relations of the two countries.

"India is our time-tested friend. It stood beside us at the time of crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played a crucial role in further strengthening the bilateral relations by speeding up the process of signing the Land Boundary Agreement in 2015. The bilateral relations have achieved new heights. It is a constructive partnership," the Bangladesh transport minister and general secretary of the Awami League, the ruling party of that country, said.

About the status of the Teesta issue, he said, "Discussions are on. Modi, during his visit to Dhaka (in 2015), had assured our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and our people are hopeful because of his assurance. We are hopeful about a logical, practical and acceptable solution to the Teesta water-sharing issue."

India and Bangladesh were set to ink a deal on Teesta water sharing during the then prime minister Manmohan Singh's Dhaka visit in 2011, but West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had declined to endorse it, citing a scarcity of water in her state.

Banerjee, who is still opposed to the Teesta Treaty, had earlier this year offered an alternative proposal of sharing the waters of the Torsa and Manshai rivers with Bangladesh.

Asked to comment on Banerjee's proposal, Quader said, "It is her personal opinion, we cannot comment on it. It is for the central and state governments to discuss among themselves. We are discussing the matter with the government of India."

Quader said both India and Bangladesh should fight together against the menace of terrorism as it was a common enemy of both the countries.

On military cooperation between the two countries, he said Bangladesh was ready to provide all the help for the sake of its interests.

India and Bangladesh had recently held a field-training exercise -- 'SAMPRITI 2017' -- at the Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School at Vairengte in Mizoram to strengthen the interoperability and cooperation between the armies of the two countries.

