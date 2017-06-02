PM Modi’s France tour: A look at Indo-France deals so far

Moneycontrol News

As a part of his four-nation tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commence his official visit to France on Friday.

In his latest visit, PM Modi will be meeting newly appointed French President Emmanuel Macron, who became the youngest President in the history of the country.

The two leaders will be exchanging views on UN Security Council Reforms, India’s Permanent membership in the UNSC, counter-terrorism, climate change, and India’s membership for multilateral export control and International Solar Alliance, as per a statement by PM Modi on social media.

Several deals are expected to be signed during the visit. Here’s a glimpse of Indo-France deals so far:

Defence

France is a major supplier of military equipment to India, and the two nations regularly conduct joint military exercises on an annual basis.

After a 15-year delay, the 7.8 billion Euro (Rs 58,000 crore) Rafale fighter jet deal was executed between the two nations in 2016. Differences over the pricing of the fighter jets were a primary factor in stalling the multi-million dollar deal. The purchase was a strategic military move in India’s efforts to keep up with neighbour Pakistan and China.

The two nations signed 14 MOUs (Memorandum of Understanding) when former President Francois Hollande came as the Chief Guest on Republic Day, the fifth time for a French leader in India’s history.

Nuclear Power

India signed two agreements to fast-track the Jaitanpur Nuclear Power plant during PM Modi’s Paris visit in 2015. It included a pre-engineering agreement signed with AREVA, Alstom and Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) and also aimed to utilise the new EPR (European Pressurised Reactors) technology in Jaitapur.

Space technology

An agreement was signed on cooperation in the areas of Satellite Remote sensing, satellite communications and satellite meteorology; space sciences and planetary exploration; data collection and location; operations of satellite ground stations and spacecraft mission management; space research and applications.

Railways

A pact was signed between Indian Railways and French National Railways under which latter has agreed to co-finance an execution study for "a semi-high speed project on upgradation of the Delhi-Chandigarh line to 200 kmph".

UNSC

Voting patterns of France in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has made it an all-weather friend of India. Being one of the only nations that did not condemn India’s nuclear tests in 1998, France has also been in continuous support bid for India’s permanent membership in the UNSC.

Modi’s visit comes a year after Brexit when Europe-US relations are strained due to the Trump factor.