Jun 19, 2017 10:33 AM IST | Source: PTI
PM Modi wishes Rahul Gandhi on his birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on his birthday.
Gandhi turned 47 today."Birthday greetings to the Congress Vice President, Shri Rahul Gandhi. I pray for his long and healthy life. @OfficeOfRG," Modi wrote on Twitter.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2017