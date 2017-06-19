PM Modi wishes Rahul Gandhi on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on his birthday.

Gandhi turned 47 today.



Birthday greetings to the Congress Vice President, Shri Rahul Gandhi. I pray for his long and healthy life. @OfficeOfRG

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2017

"Birthday greetings to the Congress Vice President, Shri Rahul Gandhi. I pray for his long and healthy life. @OfficeOfRG," Modi wrote on Twitter.