Jun 19, 2017 10:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi wishes Rahul Gandhi on his birthday

"Birthday greetings to the Congress Vice President, Shri Rahul Gandhi. I pray for his long and healthy life. @OfficeOfRG," Modi wrote on Twitter.

PM Modi wishes Rahul Gandhi on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on his birthday.

Gandhi turned 47 today.

"Birthday greetings to the Congress Vice President, Shri Rahul Gandhi. I pray for his long and healthy life. @OfficeOfRG," Modi wrote on Twitter.

