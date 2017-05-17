App
May 17, 2017 01:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi will visit Lakshadweep in November: Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Lakshadweep in November, BJP president Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to the islands, said.

He said Kavaratti will be included in the Smart city project of the Centre and thrust would be given for development of infrastructure in the inhabited islands of Lakshadweep.

Also, steps will be taken to provide drinking water to all the 10 inhabited islands -- Agatti, Amini, Androth, Bitra, Kadamath, Kalpeni, Kavaratti, Kiltan, Minicoy and Chetlat -- within two years, the BJP chief said.

"The prime minister will visit the island territory on November-end and will stay the whole day," Shah said at a public meeting here last night.

The BJP president said after returning to Delhi he would prepare a project for the 10 islands of Lakshadweep and more cargo vessels, cold storage facilities and 4G connectivity would be provided.

He also interacted with members of the BJP's Lakshadweep state committee here.

In a tweet yesterday, Shah had said, "Reached Lakshadweep for my 3-day booth pravas.. Different states, different people, different cultures but same passion and support for BJP.

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #Lakshadweep #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister

