Jun 16, 2017 04:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to visit Portugal, Netherlands, US beginning June 24

The prime minister will be in Portugal on June 24, the US on June 25 and 26, and in the Netherlands on June 27, the MEA said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Portugal and the Netherlands later this month, besides his scheduled tour of the United States where he will meet President Donald Trump, the Ministry of External Affairs said today.

The prime minister will be in Portugal on June 24, the US on June 25 and 26, and in the Netherlands on June 27, the MEA said.

On June 26, he is scheduled to hold talks with President Donald Trump on a wide range of issues.

