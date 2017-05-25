PM Modi to inaugurate India’s longest river bridge on May 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate India's longest river bridge in Assam close to the China border.

The 9.15-km-long Dhola-Sadiya bridge over the Brahmaputra river is capable of withstanding the weight of a 60-tonne battle tank.

This bridge is seen as an attempt by India to shore up its defence requirements along the Sino-Indian border, particularly in the northeast. The aerial distance to the Chinese border is less than 100 km.

The inauguration of the strategic bridge marks the three-year celebrations of the Narendra Modi government. The construction began in 2011 at a project cost of Rs 950 crore.