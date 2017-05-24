PM Modi to address Indian diaspora in Israel on July 5: BJP foreign policy dept chief

In an epoch-defining moment in Indian foreign policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be the first Indian Head of the Government to visit Israel. In his two-day visit starting July 5, the PM will visit Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, during the course of which India and Israel are slated to sign agreements on defence, agriculture, water conservation and innovation/start-ups.

CNN-News18’s Sumit Pande spoke to Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, the Head of BJP's Foreign Policy Department. The micro-biologists who is said to have created the ‘Madison Square’ template for Modi’s foreign trips says that UPA may have kept India’s relationship with Israel under the radar due to vote bank politics.