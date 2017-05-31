App
May 31, 2017 12:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi strongly condemns bombing near Indian embassy in Kabul

Modi, who is in Spain on a visit, said India stands with Afghanistan in fighting all forms of terrorism.

PM Modi strongly condemns bombing near Indian embassy in Kabul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today strongly condemned the bomb blast in Kabul and underlined the need for defeating forces supporting terrorism.

Modi, who is in Spain on a visit, said India stands with Afghanistan in fighting all forms of terrorism.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist blast in Kabul. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured," he tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "Forces supporting terrorism need to be defeated."

The prime minister's message came after a powerful truck bomb killed at least nine people and wounded scores of others in the Afghanistan capital's diplomatic quarter today morning.

