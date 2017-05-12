App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 12, 2017 08:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi meets Sri Lankan President Maithripala Srisena

"Delighted to meet President @MaithripalaS in Colombo," tweeted Modi, who arrived here earlier on a two-day visit aimed at reinforcing the traditional connect between India and Sri Lanka at a time when China is seeking to make inroads in the island nation.

PM Modi meets Sri Lankan President Maithripala Srisena

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Maithripala Srisena had a meeting here tonight during which the two leaders are understood to have reviewed the status of the bilateral relations.

"Delighted to meet President @MaithripalaS in Colombo," tweeted Modi, who arrived here earlier on a two-day visit aimed at reinforcing the traditional connect between India and Sri Lanka at a time when China is seeking to make inroads in the island nation.

"It is wonderful to meet this great human being @narendramodi in Colombo again. Thank you for gracing #InternationalVesakDay," tweeted Srisena.

Modi, on his second visit to Sri Lanka in two years, is here primarily to participate tomorrow in the International Vesak Day celebrations, the biggest festival of Buddhists.

He will inaugurate a hospital built with India's assistance of Rs 150 crore.

He will also address the Indian-origin Tamils against the backdrop of India's insistence that Sri Lanka should undertake devolution of power to the ethnic community as part of the reconciliation process.

Prior to his departure from New Delhi, Modi said, "This will be my second bilateral visit there (to Sri Lanka) in two years, a sign of our strong relationship." In a Facebook post, he said, "My visit brings to the fore one of the most abiding links between India and Sri Lanka - the shared heritage of Buddhism.

tags #Current Affairs #Maithripala Srisena #Narendra Modi #Sri Lanka

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.