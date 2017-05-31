App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 31, 2017 03:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi meets King Felipe VI of Spain

"A royal greeting! PM @narendramodi calls on His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain at Palacio de la Zarzuela," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted along with photographs of the two leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid a courtesy call to Spanish King Felipe VI at Palacio de la Zarzuela palace on the outskirts of Madrid.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi met Spanish President Mariano Rajoy at the Moncloa Palace this morning.

Modi, the first Indian prime minister to visit Spain since 1988, praised the Spanish president saying under Rajoy's leadership the country has undergone economic reforms "which is also the biggest priority of my government."

From Spain, Modi will travel to St Petersburg in Russia on June 1 where he will hold the 18th India-Russia annual Summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and attend the St Petersburg International Economic Forum the next day.

The prime minister will be in Paris on June 2 and 3 where he will hold official talks with newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron with a view to further strengthening India-France strategic ties.

