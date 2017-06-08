App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Jun 08, 2017 09:10 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

PM Modi may meet Xi Jinping as India becomes full member of SCO today

The Prime Minister is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit at Kazakhstan's capital city of Astana.

PM Modi may meet Xi Jinping as India becomes full member of SCO today

India will be admitted as a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) at a summit of the regional grouping on Thursday in Kazakhstan, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present.

The Prime Minister is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit at Kazakhstan's capital city of Astana.

Pakistan will also be admitted as a full member of the SCO along with India during the Astana summit.

"Indications are that the last leg of the entire process, as per the Memorandum of Obligations, which is the confirmation (of membership) by the heads of the states of the existing members of the SCO, is going to happen in Astana," GV Srinivas, joint secretary of the Eurasia division in the MEA, told PTI on Wednesday.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/india/shanghai-cooperation-organisation-narendra-modi-xi-jinping-astana-summit-1425883.html

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #SCO #Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.