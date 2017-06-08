PM Modi may meet Xi Jinping as India becomes full member of SCO today

India will be admitted as a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) at a summit of the regional grouping on Thursday in Kazakhstan, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present.

The Prime Minister is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit at Kazakhstan's capital city of Astana.

Pakistan will also be admitted as a full member of the SCO along with India during the Astana summit.

"Indications are that the last leg of the entire process, as per the Memorandum of Obligations, which is the confirmation (of membership) by the heads of the states of the existing members of the SCO, is going to happen in Astana," GV Srinivas, joint secretary of the Eurasia division in the MEA, told PTI on Wednesday.