App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Jun 23, 2017 11:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi lauds ISRO for satellite launch

ISRO's workhorse rocket PSLV-38 blasted off from the spaceport in Sriharikota this morning, carrying the Cartosat-2 series satellite - a dedicated satellite for the defence forces - along with 30 co-passenger satellites.

PM Modi lauds ISRO for satellite launch
Narendra_Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hailed the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful polar satellite launch carrying 31 satellites, saying the space agency has made the country proud.

ISRO's workhorse rocket PSLV-38 blasted off from the spaceport in Sriharikota this morning, carrying the Cartosat-2 series satellite - a dedicated satellite for the defence forces - along with 30 co-passenger satellites.

"Congratulations to ISRO on its 40th successful Polar satellite launch carrying 31 satellites from 15 countries. You make us proud!," Modi said in a tweet.

Cartosat-2 is a remote sensing satellite and it is similar in configuration to earlier satellites in the series with the objective of providing high-resolution scene specific spot imagery.

The imagery sent by the satellite would be useful for cartographic applications, urban and rural, coastal land use and regulation, utility management like road network monitoring, water distribution, creation of land use maps, change detection to bring out geographical and man-made features and various other land information system (LIS) as well as geographical information systems (GIS).

tags #Current Affairs #India #ISRO #Narendra Modi

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.