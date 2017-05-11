App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 11, 2017 02:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi invites new president of South Korea Moon Jae-in to India

"Just spoke with my friend President Moon Jae-in of Korea. Wished him every success & invited him to visit India soon. 'Together we succeed'," Modi tweeted.

PM Modi invites new president of South Korea Moon Jae-in to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Moon Jae-in, who has taken over as President of South Korea, and invited him to visit India soon.

"Just spoke with my friend President Moon Jae-in of Korea. Wished him every success & invited him to visit India soon. 'Together we succeed'," Modi tweeted.

Yesterday, the prime minister had tweeted congratulatory messages to Moon in English and Korean languages.

He had said that he looked forward to working with Moon to further strengthen the strategic partnership.

tags #Current Affairs #Moon Jae-In #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister #South Korea

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.