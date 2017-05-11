PM Modi invites new president of South Korea Moon Jae-in to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Moon Jae-in, who has taken over as President of South Korea, and invited him to visit India soon.

"Just spoke with my friend President Moon Jae-in of Korea. Wished him every success & invited him to visit India soon. 'Together we succeed'," Modi tweeted.

Yesterday, the prime minister had tweeted congratulatory messages to Moon in English and Korean languages.

He had said that he looked forward to working with Moon to further strengthen the strategic partnership.