App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent affairs trends
May 02, 2017 08:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi conveys concerns over visa issue to Australian counterpart

About three weeks ago, Turnbull had announced his decision to abolish the 457 visa, which allows businesses to hire foreign workers for up to four years in skilled jobs.

PM Modi conveys concerns over visa issue to Australian counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday conveyed to his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull India's concerns about the impact of the recent decision to abolish a popular work visa used by a majority of Indians.

Modi conveyed the concerns during a phone call initiated by Turnbull, a PMO statement said.

"Prime Minister Modi expressed concern about the possible impact of the recent changes in Australian regulations for the skilled professionals’ visa programme," the statement said.

The two Prime Ministers agreed that officials from both sides will remain in close touch on the issue, it added.

About three weeks back, Turnbull had announced his decision to abolish the 457 visa, which allows businesses to hire foreign workers for up to four years in skilled jobs.

"We are an immigration nation, but the fact remains: Australian workers must have priority for Australian jobs, so we are abolishing the 457 visa," he had said.

A majority of those using the visa programme are Indians.

During the telephonic conversation, Turnbull thanked Modi for the success of his recent visit to India.

"The two Prime Ministers also discussed the follow-up action taken after the visit of Mr. Turnbull to India last month, and the steps required to further strengthen the bilateral relationship," the PMO statement said.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Malcolm Turnbull #Narendra Modi

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.