PM Modi condoles death of former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the death of former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl and said India values his contribution in strengthening Indo-German ties.

"Our condolences at the demise of Helmut Kohl - statesman, architect of German unification and ardent believer in European integration," the Prime Minister said in tweet.

"Helmut Kohl visited India in 1986 and 1993. We value his contribution in strengthening India-Germany ties," Modi said.

Kohl, Germany's longest-serving postwar leader, died today at his home in Ludwigshafen aged 87.

Born a Catholic on April 3, 1930, he was hailed as a colossus of contemporary European history for reuniting Germany after years of Cold War separation.