App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent-affairs-trends
Apr 10, 2017 05:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi clicks a selfie with Australian PM Malcom Turnbull on Delhi Metro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Malcom Turnbull today took the Delhi Metro from Mandi House station to Akshardham station.

PM Modi clicks a selfie with Australian PM Malcom Turnbull on Delhi Metro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Malcom Turnbull today took the Delhi Metro from Mandi House station to Akshardham station.

"On board the Delhi Metro with PM @TurnbullMalcolm. We are heading to the Akshardham Temple," Modi tweeted with a picture where Turnbull is seen taking a selfie with him.

Turnbull also tweeted "With @narendramodi on the Delhi Metro Blue Line - 212 kms & 159 stations since 2002."

The Australian prime minister arrived here yesterday on a four-day India visit.

tags #@TurnbullMalcolm #Australian PM's India visit #Business #Current Affairs #Delhi Metro #Economy #Malcom Turnbull #Modi selfie #Narendra Modi #Politics

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.