PM Modi clicks a selfie with Australian PM Malcom Turnbull on Delhi Metro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Malcom Turnbull today took the Delhi Metro from Mandi House station to Akshardham station.

"On board the Delhi Metro with PM @TurnbullMalcolm. We are heading to the Akshardham Temple," Modi tweeted with a picture where Turnbull is seen taking a selfie with him.

Turnbull also tweeted "With @narendramodi on the Delhi Metro Blue Line - 212 kms & 159 stations since 2002."

The Australian prime minister arrived here yesterday on a four-day India visit.