PM Modi calls up French President-elect Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called up French President-elect Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him on his poll victory and said he looked forward to work with him to further deepen the bilateral cooperation.



Called President @EmmanuelMacron to convey my congratulations on his victory in the French Presidential election: PM @narendramodi

— PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 9, 2017

"Called President @EmmanuelMacron to convey my congratulations on his victory in the French Presidential election," Modi tweeted.

"I look forward to working with President @EmmanuelMacron to further deepen cooperation between India and France," he added.

Modi had yesterday greeted Macron for his electoral win in a tweet.



Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron for an emphatic victory in the French Presidential election. #Presidentielle2017 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 8, 2017

39-year-old Macron has created history by becoming the youngest president in France.

Unknown to voters before his turbulent 2014-16 tenure as France's pro-business economy minister, Macron took a giant gamble by quitting Socialist President Francois Hollande's government to run as an independent in his first campaign.