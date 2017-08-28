App
Aug 27, 2017 07:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM asks bureaucracy to work towards creating 'New India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the bureaucracy to work with clear objectives towards creating a 'New India' by 2022.

He was interacting with a group of 80 Additional Secretaries and Joint Secretaries serving in the government of India, the third of the five such interactions.

During the interaction, officers shared their experiences on subjects such as agriculture, drinking water, citizen- centric governance, innovation and teamwork in governance, project implementation, education, manufacturing, internal security, and solar energy, a PMO statement said.

On manufacturing, the prime minister said the ecosystem for electronics manufacturing in India should now be focused on manufacture of medical equipment devices, the statement said.

He highlighted the importance of maintaining a positive working environment in government in order to make it an "organic entity", the PMO said. He said that as new laws are made, old ones should be reviewed and weeded out if found unnecessary.

Modi asked the officers to focus attention on the 100 most backward districts of India so that they can be brought up to the national average level on various development parameters.

tags #Current Affairs

