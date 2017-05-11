PFRDA asks govt to resolve uncertainty over regulation of pension products

Moneycontrol News

In an attempt to bring all pension products under the purview of a single regulator, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has sought a final word on the matter with the government.

In an exclusive interaction with Moneycontrol, Hemant Contractor, Chairman of PFRDA said that they are hopeful of the government deciding on a single-source regulator.

Currently, the National Pension System alone is regulated by the PFRDA. However, pension products sold by insurance companies are overseen by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) while those sold by MFs come under SEBI's watch.

PFRDA, which was established with the intent of selling pure-play pension products, has for long lobbied for the exclusive right to be the watchdog.

PFRDA's dealings with the government come in the wake of the slow progress shown by the express committee set up in August last year by the Union finance Ministry in resolving the issue.

While neither the size nor the names of the committee members have been made public, sources said that about two whole-time members from IRDAI and Sebi apart from members of the Department of Financial Services looking after this portfolio have been made a part of the committee.

The committee's inaction is seen as a reason behind PFRDA initiating talks with the government. "We have not reached a conclusion yet. We have raised it [issue of a single regulator] again with the government and I think that they will do something," said Contractor.

In earlier discussions with the Finance Ministry, PFRDA had suggested that they be allowed to regulate all pension products that exist in the Indian market. Further, they wanted the word 'pension' to be attached to only those products that were approved and regulated by them.

At present, pension products having retirement benefits as well as annuity are sold by life insurance companies. These are required to be filed with IRDAI for approval prior to sale.

This is the not, however, the first time that regulation of a financial product has led to a tug of war between opposing parties. There was a tussle between IRDAI and Sebi in 2010 over who will regulate the Unit Linked Insurance Products (Ulips) since their funds also invested in equity markets regulated by Sebi. Finally, the government brought the curtains down on the two-month long tussle by issuing an ordinance that Ulips will be governed by IRDAI.

In the past, several government-appointed committees have favoured one regulator for the entire financial market, which will ensure not only stability but also reduce any overlap in regulation of products as well.

In 2013, a government-appointed panel, the Financial Sector Legislative Reforms Commission (FSLRC), chaired by retired Supreme Court Judge BN Srikrishna, had proposed a unified regulator for markets, insurance, commodities and pensions. However, the regulatory bodies have not been very open to this idea.