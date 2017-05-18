App
May 18, 2017 04:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Petrol pumps to sell LED bulbs, tubelights, ceiling fans soon

Consumers would soon be able to buy energy efficient LED bulbs, tubelights and ceiling fans at petrol pumps at much lower retail rates.

The consumer would get the LED bulb for Rs 65, tubelight for Rs 230 and ceiling fan at Rs 1,150.

These appliances would be sourced by the three state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) -- Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum -- from the state-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL).

The OMCs and EESL was to ink Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the EESL today for selling these appliances but it was postponed due to the demise of Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave, a senior official said.

The new date for signing the MoU would be finalised soon after which it will take a month to make these products available at petrol pumps.

The three OMCs have over 53,000 petrol pumps across the country. However, it is not decided whether the appliances would be eventually made available on all petrol pumps of these companies or not.

The EESL is implementing the government's efficient lighting programmes under which it is distributing LED bulbs and lights through power distribution companies and other retail channels like online market place.

The EESL has been able to reduce the procurement price of 9 Watt LED bulbs to as low as Rs 38 per unit through bulk procurement.

Similar is the case of LED tubelights and ceiling fans which are selling at a rate of Rs 600-700 and Rs 1,700-1,800 respectively in the retail market.

The EESL has recently decided to invest 100 million pounds in the United Kingdom market through its joint venture in which it has majority stake. Besides appliances, the company would be offering the complete energy efficiency solutions in the market.

