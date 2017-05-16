App
May 16, 2017 09:10 PM IST | Source: PTI
May 16, 2017 09:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Peak power demand touches 6,021 MW, year's highest

The scorching heat today sent the Delhi's power demand soaring to the year's highest -- at a staggering 6,021 MW.

The scorching heat today sent the Delhi's power demand soaring to the year's highest -- at a staggering 6,021 MW.

The peak power consumption was recorded around 3.32 PM, according to the Delhi Transco Limited, which maintains a real-time database of the city's electricity demand.

"Delhi's peak power demand crossed the 6,000 MW (megawatt) mark for the first time in 2017 – clocking 6,021 MW at 3.32 pm. This is the current season's highest power-demand so far," a power distribution company spokesperson said.

However, it is still short of the all-time peak demand of 6,261 MW recorded on June 30 last year.

This year, electricity consumption has been scaling newer heights. In April, it had touched 5,685 MW, the highest ever the month has ever recorded.

It had crossed the 4,000 MW mark in March, in another first.

The power discoms have predicted that the peak demand may climb as high as 6,600 MW this year.

May had recorded over 6,000 MW demand last year as well. On May 20, 2016, the power demand had touched 6,188 MW.

Three discoms -- Reliance ADAG-owned BSES and BRPL and Tata Power -- are in charge of supplying power across the national capital.

