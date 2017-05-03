Pay no more than Rs 200 to watch a movie in Karnataka, the second state after TN to cap rates

Moneycontrol News

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah while presenting this year’s Budget for the state had proposed to impose a cap on movie ticket prices and limit it to Rs 200. The decision, effective yesterday, came at a time when people are spending exorbitant amounts to watch the magnum opus Baahubali 2: The conclusion.

When rest of the country is shelling out more than Rs 500 to watch Baahubali sequel, cinephiles in Karnataka will only have to spend Rs 200 in all theatres, including multiplexes. However, the state government has exempted the gold class from the cap. But, only 10 percent of the total number of seats in the theatre can fall in that class.

Gold class seats will not be more than 30 or 40 in any movie theatre, said information department principal secretary M Lakshminarayana to Times of India.

Single screen theatres do not have gold class categories. Hence, these theatres will reserve 10 percent of the seats to sell at a premium cost.

Theatres like IMAX and 4D are also immune from this cap as these cinema halls offer high end technology that account for a lot of money and the owners have a sizeable investment in these theatres.

Karnataka is not the first state to implement a ceiling on ticket prices in theatres. A decade has passed since movie goers in Chennai have been paying Rs 120 to watch a movie.

Is price capping good for movie enthusiasts and bad for theatres?

If the Chennai model is taken as an example then theatre owners and film distributors are not happy with the low ticket prices. They have been appealing to the government to hike prices in order to save the dying theatres.

With a price of Rs 120, Chennai is one of the cheapest places to watch a movie but that doesn’t spill good news for the movie industry. To recover the cost of a movie is a task with such low prices, say theatre owners. Also, watching a movie is an experience for film lovers and they expect theatres to be well maintained which includes proper air conditioning, well maintained seats and the cost of all this takes a toll on the revenues of the theatres.

Exhibitors are urging the government to give them a free hand to fix the price of the tickets for a period of time like in the initial two weeks of a movie release.