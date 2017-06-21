App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Jun 21, 2017 12:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Paris deal would have given India and China free pass: Mike Pence

"This President put America first not long ago when President (Donald) Trump made the decision to withdraw the United States of America from the Paris Climate Accord," Pence said in his remarks to the National Association of Manufacturers 2017 Manufacturing Summit.

Paris deal would have given India and China free pass: Mike Pence

The "terrible" Paris climate deal would have given a virtual "free pass" to India and China and cost the US economy more than 6.5 million jobs, Vice President Mike Pence said today.

"This President put America first not long ago when President (Donald) Trump made the decision to withdraw the United States of America from the Paris Climate Accord," Pence said in his remarks to the National Association of Manufacturers 2017 Manufacturing Summit.

Trump earlier this month announced the withdrawal of the US from the Paris agreement on climate change, saying the "draconian" deal unfairly punished America and benefited countries like India and China.

Pence defended Trump's decision and said by withdrawing America from "this terrible deal", President Trump put America first.

"You know, one independent study found that the Paris Accord would have actually cost the US economy more than 6.5 million manufacturing jobs in the next 25 years while giving countries like China and India virtually a free pass," Pence said.

"He left the door opening to renegotiating the deal or coming up with a different agreement. But he put America first, and I promise the manufacturers in this room that President Donald Trump always will," Pence said.

He said Trump has put a renewed emphasis on American energy.

"He approved the Keystone and Dakota Pipelines early in this administration, and the Dakota Pipeline is already rolling and Keystone is being built as we speak," Pence said.

"President Trump is fighting every day to make sure that American manufacturers have affordable, abundant, and reliable energy that you need to power your factories and power our future," Pence said amidst applause from the audience.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mike Pence #Paris climate deal

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.