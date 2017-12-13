App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Dec 13, 2017 03:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 60000 shell companies closed down in Maharashtra: Govt

"The Union government has issued a list from the Registrar of Companies stating that 60,105 companies in the state have been closed down. The companies have been struck off as per article 248 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013," Desai stated.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Over 60,000 shell companies have been closed down in Maharashtra so far, industries minister Subhash Desai stated in a written reply in the Maharashtra state assembly.

"The Union government has issued a list from the Registrar of Companies stating that 60,105 companies in the state have been closed down. The companies have been struck off as per article 248 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013," Desai stated.

Desai said that letters issued by the Union government on September 12 and October 13 have instructed the district collectors that unless next orders of reinstating these companies are issued, the property of these companies can not be sold or transferred.

The necessary instructions have also been issued to divisional commissioners and sub-registrar office, the industries minister stated in his written reply.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #shell companies

most popular

Centre withdraws December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

Centre withdraws December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

Global brokerages see up to 12% rise in Sensex in 2018; more than 30 stocks to bet on

Global brokerages see up to 12% rise in Sensex in 2018; more than 30 stocks to bet on

Sit tight! This equity rally will extend to 2018 as well; Sensex may climb Mount 37K

Sit tight! This equity rally will extend to 2018 as well; Sensex may climb Mount 37K

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.