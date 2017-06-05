Out on bail Vijay Mallya, sitting in the VIP stand, enjoys India-Pak clash at Edgbaston

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is wanted in India for defaulting on bank loans worth Rs 9,000 crore, was on Sunday spotted at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham watching the India-Pakistan clash in the Champions Trophy.

TV cameras spotted a suited Mallya, basking in the sun, sitting in the VIP stand and enjoying the cricket.

According to Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the hearing on the issue of Mallya's extradition from the UK has been deferred to June 13.

Mallya has been declared an absconder in India.