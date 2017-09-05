App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Sep 05, 2017 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On September 5, let's remember the man who made Teacher's Day a thing

Dr S Radhakrishnan had a vision for an India built and guided by the educated.

Moneycontrol News

When Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was chosen as the second President of India in 1962, his devoted students wished to celebrate his birthday, September 5 as “Radhakrishnan Day”.

But Dr Radhakrishnan said that he would like this date to be celebrated as “teacher’s day” instead. And thus began the annual celebrations of Teacher’s Day celebrations in schools all across India, where teachers take the day off from teaching and children express their gratitude and appreciation through hand-made cards and flowers.

Older students dress up in a shirts, trousers or saris, to take a class or two with the younger ones, getting a taste of the pains teachers take to educate students day in and day out.

While it is common knowledge that Dr Radhakrishnan was the first Vice President of independent India in 1952 and the second president of the country in 1962, his role in distilling the philosophical under-pinnings of Eastern texts and providing them with a platform in Western academic circles have widely been understated.

Dr Radhakrishnan was born in 1882 in Tirutani, present Andhra Pradesh. Being a bright boy allowed him to forego his father’s ambitions of being a priest, and he studied philosophy, graduating with a master’s degree in 1906 from the Madras Christian College.

His lifelong teaching career began in 1909 when he was appointed at the department of philosophy at the Madras Presidency College to teach psychology. He kept publishing books and papers across journals, only to get recognition in the West when his paper was first published The International Journal of Ethics in 1911.

He continued his teaching tenure as a professor of Philosophy at the Presidency College in Madras and the University of Calcutta before being appointed to the Chair of Spalding Professor of Eastern Religions. In 1939, he was elected Fellow of the British Academy.

Dr. Radhakrishnan's work was driven by the purpose of casting off a sense of inferiority that was brought about by the imperial rulers and tried to give his countrymen a new sense of esteem. He also hoped that his works would elicit an appropriate response within the scope of philosophy to the political discontent and the turbulent times he encountered.

He later served as the Vice Chancellor of both Andhra University and Banaras Hindu University and his work was recognised by Oxford University

Dr Radhakrishnan was of the view that a university education was the only way for the development of an individual. It was his vision to see an India that was built and guided by the educated.

His quote “Teachers should be the best minds in the country,” encapsulates this thought.

Dr. Radhakrishnan was awarded India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 1984 and the British Order of Merit in 1963. He passed away on April 17, 1975.

As a professor, he was popular among students and was known to be a teacher who stimulated thought and learning.India’s first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s views encapsulate the spirit of the man, 55 years after he was first named President.

“He has served his country in many capacities. But above all, he is a great teacher from whom all of us have learnt much and will continue to learn. It is India’s peculiar privilege to have a great philosopher, a great educationist and a great humanist as her President.”

