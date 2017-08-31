Omar accuses PDP-BJP govt of engineering 'communal divide' in J&K

National Conference president Omar Abdullah accused the PDP-BJP government in Jammu and Kashmir of dividing the society into communal lines to hide their "governance deficit and administrative inertia".

He said that the NC will not allow the society to be divided for satiating the "nefarious agenda of communal forces".

"Jammu and Kashmir is at the cross roads of its history with internal security taking a big hit and entire development process coming to standstill. The diversionary and sinister tactics of engineering communal divide unfold a huge challenge to people who should unite and foil it by remaining united by maintaining time-tested harmony and amity," Omar said, addressing a rally at Kalakote in Rajouri district.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said that the PDP-BJP should desist from dividing people into communal and regional lines in a bid to hide their "governance deficit and administrative inertia".

Omar alleged that the division in the society was being perpetrated to further the interests of those who are "thriving on divide and rule".

"The government has failed on all fronts and misgovernance has taken toll of the people across the state. We wonder whether the state is being pushed back with any malafide intention," he said.

Omar claimed that the security situation was so precarious that for the first time he was constrained to forego travel on Mughal Road, the alternate link between Kashmir and rest of the country which passing through south Kashmir due to threat perception.

"As Chief Minister for six years, I never underwent any such experience and kept moving around freely to interact with the people," he said.

The former Chief Minister blamed the PDP for making compromises and submitting before its coalition partner in New Delhi on every issue at the cost of state's interests and dignity of the people.

"In hot pursuit of remaining glued to power, the PDP has bade adieu to its so-called Agenda of Alliance that envisaged resumption of dialogue with Pakistan, separatists and all other stake holders including militants, safeguarding the special status of the state under Article 370 and return of hydel power projects.

"But, on the contrary, the fiscal autonomy of the state was jeopardised by implementing GST, interests of the rationed population were compromised by introducing National Food Security Act and so much so a situation has been brought wherein Article 35A of the Constitution of India is under grave threat," he said.