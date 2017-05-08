App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 08, 2017 09:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Now, EPFO to make all payments to members electronically

"The labour ministry has amended the schemes run by the EPFO by a notification. This will enable the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to make all payments like EPF and pension through digital mode," an official said.

Now, EPFO to make all payments to members electronically

The labour ministry has amended the social security schemes run by the retirement fund body EPFO to enable it to make all payments -- pension, provident fund and insurance -- to members electronically.

"The labour ministry has amended the schemes run by the EPFO by a notification. This will enable the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to make all payments like EPF and pension through digital mode," an official said.

It was provided in the schemes run by the EPFO that the body can make payments to its subscribers through various modes like money order, cheques or electronically.

The official said, "The scheme has been completely amended and the provision of making payments through money order or cheques has been omitted from the schemes. Thus all payments would be made through electronic mode."

Explaining further, the official said, "Though the EPFO had been making 98 per cent of its payments through electronic mode, there were some field offices which were using other modes like cheque and money orders."

The official also informed that the decision to go 100 per cent digital for payments, was taken after some complaints were received for ensuring complete transparency.

The EPFO has over four crore subscribers and receives 1 crore claims every year including that of EPF withdrawal, pension fixation and insurance claims.

tags #Current Affairs #EPFO #Labour Ministry #provident fund

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.