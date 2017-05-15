No report yet of 'WannaCry' hit on Indian network: CERT-In

India's cyber security unit CERT-In today said it has not received any formal report of cyber attack on India's vital networks by the crippling global ransomware, 'WannaCry'.

India is on high alert, monitoring critical networks across sectors like banking, telecom, power and aviation to ensure that systems are protected against the attack that has claimed victims in more than 150 countries over the weekend.

"Everything seems to be normal, so far. No reports have come to Cert-In. We have been in touch with Microsoft and others...even they have not got any reports," Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), director general, Sanjay Bahl told PTI. He added that the Cyber Swachhta Kendra -- government's portal on information about cyber security -- is being updated on regular basis since Saturday.

'WannaCry' has disrupted networks in over 150 countries, including Russia and the UK and is being termed as one of the most widespread cyber attacks in the history.

Reports suggest that over two lakh systems globally could have been infected by the malicious software.

Security solutions providers have also accelerated efforts to develop tools to tide over the crisis.

With global security reports counting India amongst the worst affected countries, public and private agencies have been working overtime to firewall their systems from any possible attack.

Experts said India is vulnerable as a large number of computers in the country run the Microsoft's older operating systems like XP, and have not been updated yet.

Moreover, with rampant piracy in the country, higher usage of unlicensed software could make the situation worse, they warned.

'WannaCry' is infecting computers running the older versions of Microsoft Windows operating systems, locking access to files on the computer. The cyber criminals have demanded a fee of about USD 300 in crypto-currencies like Bitcoin for unlocking the device.

However, there is no clarity yet on whether access is restored upon payment of the amount demanded.

CERT-In has been on an overdrive advising critical infrastructure agencies including banks, airports, telecom networks and stock markets to take precautions against the ransomware attack by downloading software 'patches'.

In India, there were reports of some systems of Andhra Pradesh Police being affected on Saturday, although CERT-In has said that the PCs were isolated and not on a network.

CERT-In further said that it sent out advisory to the Reserve Bank of India on the matter, on Saturday itself.

"So far we have not received anything. Typically, they (banks) have to report (any disruption) to both RBI and us," Bahl added.

Earlier in the day, central transmission utility Power Grid said it has put sufficient firewalls to deal with the global cyber attack Ramsomware and consumers need not fear sudden outages on that account.