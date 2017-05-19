App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 19, 2017 08:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

No info from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav's condition

India may have got a breather from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, but his well-being still remains a matter of concern as Pakistan has provided no information about his location or health condition.

No info from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav's condition
kulbhushan Jadhav

India may have got a breather from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, but his well-being still remains a matter of concern as Pakistan has provided no information about his location or health condition.

The ICJ had yesterday stayed the execution of 46-year-old Jadhav, who was sentenced to death last month by a Pakistan military court that convicted him of alleged spying and subversive activities. The retired Indian Navy officer has been in Pakistan custody for more than a year.

According to government sources, since the case has reached the international court, it is incumbent on Pakistan to produce "material evidence" about his whereabout and well- being.

They also stressed on the requirement for Pakistan to produce evidence of proper trial which it claimed to have conducted in the case.

Asked if the government has information on Jadhav's location in Pakistan, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said, "As of today, the Pakistan government has not provided any information about Jadhav's condition or where he has been kept there. This has been a matter of concern."

Last month, India had also asked the Pakistan government to provide a report on his medical condition.

On Jadhav's appeal process, he said, "Unfortunately, India has no information on the issue."

There is also no information on what has happened to the appeal by Jadhav's mother which was handed over to the Pakistan foreign secretary by the Indian high commissioner in Islamabad, he added.

According to the Pakistani side, Jadhav had 40 days to appeal from the date of verdict which was April 10.

Baglay also noted that as per the information available, Pakistan has also not taken any action on the visa request by Jadhav's family to travel to Pakistan to meet him and appeal in person, if required.

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested the Indian national from its restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran.

However, India maintains that he was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.

tags #Current Affairs

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.