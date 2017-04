There has been no leak under Aadhaar. That's the word from Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CEO of UIDAI. That clarification comes after sensitive details, like bank account numbers, of almost one million pensioners' were leaked by the Jharkhand government website. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Pandey gave an assurance that they have asked for a report from the Jharkhand state government and they will take appropriate action.