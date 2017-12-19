No action plan for PM Modi’s pet Ganga cleaning project, Rs 200 crore lie unused: CAG Report

Close to Rs 200 crore allocated for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet Namami Gange project have been lying unused in banks because no action plan has been finalised, the CAG concluded after studying the project from 2014 to March 31, 2017. A report on it was tabled in the Parliament on Tuesday.

The mission to clean the Ganga had started in 2011.

Of the Rs 198.48 crore sanctioned to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for three projects on monitoring and evaluation of work under the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMGC), only 7.44 per cent, or Rs 14.77 crore, was used.

The report highlighted delay, lapses or complete non-implementation in areas like cleaning of the river, installation of sewage treatment plants, and construction of toilets in households.