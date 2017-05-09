App
May 09, 2017 10:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

NITI Aayog to discuss development strategy for UP with Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday

The Aayog's Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya and Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant will make a presentation about the steps required for development of the state to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a source said.

Government think tank NITI Aayog is likely to unveil tomorrow a roadmap to turn around Uttar Pradesh into a modern state that meets all development benchmarks.

This is probably the first time, said the source, that the Aayog will make a state specific presentation to a chief minister on the development programmes and strategies to be adopted to improve upon social as well as economic indicators.

NITI Aayog was mandated by the Prime Minister's Office to prepare a blueprint for development of Uttar Pradesh, where BJP won the assembly elections with a thumping majority in March. The think tank has taken inputs from the state as well as central ministries about the proposals and works on which decision could not be taken well in time.

The main objective of preparing a roadmap for the state is to put Uttar Pradesh back on track of development so that investors could be attracted.

