News LIVE: Jignesh Mewani's Hunkar rally underway in Delhi's Parliament Street

Mewani's Hunkar rally underway in Delhi's Parliament Street
The 'Yuva Hunkar' rally led by Dalit spearhead Jignesh Mewani, a newly-elected Gujarat MLA, began at Parliament Street here today, amidst heavy police presence in and around the venue.
Although the authorities had maintained till the last minute that Mewani and his supporters did not have permission to hold the event, it seems the rally organisers and Delhi Police reached a compromise later.
Jan 09, 04:17 PM (IST)
Cow vigilantes stopping beef supply have BJP support: Cong leader
A Congress leader today alleged that many of the cow vigilantes blocking the entry of trucks carrying beef into Goa had the support of the BJP-led state government.
Former Congress MP Francis Sardinha also said the state government should stop trying to "satisfy its bosses in the Sangh" and focus on the issues of public interest.
Jan 09, 04:12 PM (IST)
Discovery signs Netflix for online distribution of new channel
Discovery Communications India today said it has signed up Netflix as the exclusive global over-the-top (OTT) platform partner for contents of its new channel, Discovery JEET that will go on air from February.
The company, known for its knowledge and lifestyle channels, will be foraying into the general entertainment channel (GEC) category in India with the launch of Discovery JEET.
Jan 09, 03:50 PM (IST)
Matunga station chugs into record book for all-woman staff
The Matunga suburban station on the Central Railway (CR) has found its way into the Limca Book of Records for having an all-woman staff, an official said today.
The achievement comes six months after Matunga became the first railway station in the country to be run by an all-woman staff.
Jan 09, 03:48 PM (IST)
India mulls 70% safegaurd duty on solar equipment imports
India has proposed to levy a 70 percent safeguard duty on import of solar power equipment from countries like China for 200 days to protect domestic industry from "serious injury".
Jan 09, 03:47 PM (IST)
Delhi-NCR to generate 1.50 lakh MT e-waste by 2020: Assocham
Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) is likely to generate about 1,50,000 metric tonnes (MT) of e-waste per annum by 2020 from the current level of 85,000 metric tonnes, according to industry body Assocham.
E-waste is expected to be generated at compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 25 per cent in the Delhi-NCR region, the industry body said.
Jan 09, 03:45 PM (IST)
AIADMK MLAs stage dharna outside Pondy assembly pressing for demand
Four MLAs of the Opposition AIADMK today staged a sit-in protest outside the territorial Assembly here to urge the Puducherry government to implement schemes for distribution of freebies to the people of the Union Territory.
Jan 09, 03:26 PM (IST)
BJP wins all 3 mayoral seats in Chandigarh civic body
The BJP won the posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, the voting for which was held here today.
Davesh Moudgil won the post of mayor, Gurpreet Singh Dhillon senior deputy mayor and Vinod Aggarwal deputy mayor in the 27-member Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, an election office spokesman said here after counting.
Jan 09, 03:25 PM (IST)
Direct tax mop up soars 18% to Rs 6.56 lakh cr during Apr-Dec
The government has collected Rs 6.56 lakh crore in direct taxes, up 18.2 percent on hefty advance tax mop up, for the April-December period of the current fiscal.
The net collections represent 67 percent of the total Budget Estimate of Rs 9.8 lakh crore for direct taxes in 2017-18.
Jan 09, 03:23 PM (IST)
Section 144 imposed in Delhi, says official
A senior official from the Delhi Police told Firstpost that once Mevani's Hunkar rally is over, "FIR will be filed against those who participated in the rally."
"Permission has not been given to hold this rally but in democracy such rallies and incidents occur almost everyday. If any untoward incident takes place, action will be initiated," the official, on condition of anonymity, said.
Jan 09, 03:21 PM (IST)
CBI arrests CBEC official in bribery case
The CBI has arrested an official of the Central Board of Excise and Customs posted at the finance ministry, North Block, here, and another attached with the GST office in Mumbai, for alleged bribery in the processing of a service matter, officials said here today.
Jan 09, 03:16 PM (IST)
Saudi Arabia increases India's Haj quota by 5,000: Naqvi
Saudi Arabia has increased India's Haj quota by 5,000, the second hike in two years, taking the number of pilgrims who can perform Haj from the country to 1,75,025 lakh, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said today.
Naqvi claimed that the increase over the past two years - of nearly 40,000 - is a "record expansion" since Independence.
Jan 09, 03:13 PM (IST)
Madras HC rejects plea to suspend RK Nagar bypoll results
The Madras High Court today dismissed a petition that the Election Commission of India (ECI) be directed to suspend the result of the RK Nagar by-poll that concluded last month, and held that the courts could not do so once it was declared.
Jan 09, 03:07 PM (IST)
China mum over Gen Rawat's remarks on PLA troop reduction in Dokalam
China today skirted a direct response to Army chief General Bipin Rawat's remarks that there was a major reduction of Chinese troops in Dokalam, but insisted that its soldiers stationed in the area were exercising "sovereignty rights".
China and India were engaged in a 73-day tense standoff at Dokalam in the Sikkim sector which ended on August 28.
Jan 09, 02:23 PM (IST)
Yusuf Pathan Suspended by BCCI After Dope Violation; Thanks Board for Letting Him Plead Case
In a shocking revelation, all-rounder Yusuf Pathan had failed a dope test during a domestic match last season. The member of the 2011 World Cup winning side has been suspended for the violation and a statement by BCCI confirmed the same.
"The BCCI is satisfied with Mr Pathan’s explanation that he had taken Terbutaline inadvertently to treat an Upper Respiratory Tract Infection (URTI) and not as a performance-enhancing drug. Having considered all of the evidence and taken expert external advice, the BCCI has accepted Mr Pathan’s explanation of the cause of his ADRV, and on that basis has agreed that a period of ineligibility of five months should apply, together with the disqualification of certain results," the BCCI said.
Jan 09, 02:17 PM (IST)
Rajasthan to digitise all historical records; 10k pages a day
With an aim to protect old and fragile documents, the Rajasthan government is digitising 10,000 pages daily to preserve administrative and historical records of Rajputana's princely states.
The move will further boost the state government's effort to use technology to improve the lives of people. These initiatives include a dedicated startup policy and various e-governance measures.
Jan 09, 02:12 PM (IST)
Jan 09, 01:48 PM (IST)
India not eyeing anyone's territory: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India has no intention of exploiting any country's resources and is not eyeing anyone's territory, basing its relationships not on "profit or loss" but on humanity.
Addressing the first PIO Parliamentarians Conference here, he said India has always played a constructive role in the world arena.
Jan 09, 01:46 PM (IST)
Singapore holds 17 men, seizes tanker over alleged Shell oil theft
Singaporean authorities have arrested 17 men for allegedly stealing fuel from a major Shell refinery, and seized an oil tanker and millions of dollars in cash, police said.
The suspects, aged between 30 and 63, were detained in raids across Singapore on Sunday after the Anglo-Dutch energy giant first alerted police in August. Several of the suspects were Shell employees.
Jan 09, 01:45 PM (IST)
Hizbul Mujahideen confirms Manaan Wani joining its rank
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) scholar Manaan Wani has joined the Hizbul Mujahideen, the group's Pakistan-based chief Syed Salahuddin said in a statement to local media.
"Joining of Manaan Wani exposes the Indian propaganda that the youths of Kashmir are joining militant ranks due to unemployment and economic distress," Salahuddin said in the statement to a Srinagar-based news gathering agency yesterday.
Jan 09, 01:16 PM (IST)
Major reduction in Chinese troops in Doklam: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday said that there has been a “major reduction” in Chinese troops at the Doklam plateau region on Sikkim-Bhutan border, where the Indian and Chinese armies were in an eyeball-to-eyeball confrontation last year.
Commenting on the track construction by Chinese workers in Indian territory in Tuting area of Arunachal Pradesh on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in last week of December, Gen Rawat said that the matter has been “sorted out”.
Jan 09, 01:08 PM (IST)
Supreme Court reverses National Anthem order of 2016
The Supreme Court of India has reversed a 2016 order that mandated playing of the national anthem before the screening of films in movie halls.
The decision came after the government yesterday told the apex court that it could do away with the rule.
Jan 09, 01:02 PM (IST)
Jet Airways terminates two pilots involved in mid-air brawl
Jet Airways has terminated the services of two senior pilots who were involved in a mid-air brawl while operating London-Mumbai flight on January 1.
A senior pilot had allegedly slapped a female commander during the flight and following the incident the two were grounded by the airline.
Jan 09, 01:01 PM (IST)
US asks Pak to eliminate terror networks without distinction
The US has conveyed "specific and concrete" steps to Pakistan that it could take to eliminate terror networks on its soil without any distinction, a Pentagon official said today.
The remarks came as the US in recent days stepped up efforts to put pressure on Pakistan to do more to combat terrorism.
Jan 09, 12:57 PM (IST)
US Special counsel may question Trump on Russia probe
US Special counsel Robert Mueller's team wants to question President Donald Trump as part of the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, media reports said today.
Mueller is trying to determine if Trump's campaign advisers colluded with the Russian government to influence the election.
Jan 09, 12:55 PM (IST)
Lalu's aides get themselves arrested in anticipation of his arrival in jail
In anticipation of Lalu Prasad getting sentenced in the Deoghar Treasury case of the fodder scam, two of the politician's aides forced their neighbours to lodge FIRs against them and got themselves lodged in jail.
Lalu was pronounced guilty on December 23 and was taken to Birsa Munda Central Prison, where his cook Lakshman and personal attendant Madan Yadav were already waiting for him.
Jan 09, 12:48 PM (IST)
AMU Expels PhD Scholar Who 'Joined' Hizbul Mujahideen, Seals His Hostel Room
Two days after a photograph of him posing with an assault rifle surfaced on social media, AMU scholar Mannan Bashir Wani was expelled from the university today, according to a report by News 18.
Wani’s hostel room at the Aligarh Muslim University, too, has been sealed and an inquiry has been ordered to look into his daily routine. The research scholar has allegedly joined militant group Hizbul Mujahideen, months after writing a Facebook post on being “harassed” by the armed forces.
Jan 09, 12:44 PM (IST)
Indian origin lawmakers can be catalysts in India's growth: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked Indian origin lawmakers from across the world to be partners in India's development and act as catalysts in the country's economic growth.
Addressing the first PIO Parliamentarians Conference here, he said over half the total investment into the country has come in the last three years.
Jan 09, 12:43 PM (IST)
Heavy security in Delhi for Mevani's rally
Around 2,000 security personnel, including the paramilitary forces, have been deployed in the national capital in view of the 'Yuva Hunkaar' rally spearheaded by Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani.
The Vadgam MLA is expected to hold the rally at 12 noon today at Parliament Street even as the Delhi Police maintained that no permission had been granted for the same.
Jan 09, 12:29 PM (IST)
L&T commissions 360 MW Bheramara power plant in Bangladesh
Engineering major Larsen & Toubro today said it has commissioned and handed over the 360 MW Bheramara power plant in Bangladesh.
The Bheramara Combined Cycle Power Plant Development project was handed over to North West Power Generation Company on January 5, L&T said.
