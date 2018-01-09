News LIVE: Jignesh Mewani's Hunkar rally underway in Delhi's Parliament Street

Lalu's aides get themselves arrested in anticipation of his arrival in jail

In anticipation of Lalu Prasad getting sentenced in the Deoghar Treasury case of the fodder scam, two of the politician's aides forced their neighbours to lodge FIRs against them and got themselves lodged in jail.



Lalu was pronounced guilty on December 23 and was taken to Birsa Munda Central Prison, where his cook Lakshman and personal attendant Madan Yadav were already waiting for him.