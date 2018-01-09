App
News highlights of the day: Telecom services cost may rise by 10% in absence of tax relief

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jan 09, 08:15 PM (IST)

    Telecom services cost may rise by 10% in absence of tax relief

    Telecom body TAIPA expects 50,000 mobile tower installations in coming fiscal with considerable tax implications and in absence of concessions from the government, cost of mobile services may become dearer by 10 percent.

    "The passive infrastructure industry is expecting to install around 50,000 towers during coming fiscal year and the taxes paid on each tower is around Rs 1-1.5 lakh.

    "This could result in increase in cost of providing the telecom service by approximately 10 per cent," TAIPA Director General Tilak Raj Dua said in a letter to Central Board of Excise and Customs Chairperson Vanaja N Sarna.

    The Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) has sought extension of some tax benefits that are granted to some non-telecom infrastructure firms and amendments in Goods and Services Tax.

  • Jan 09, 09:54 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Jan 09, 09:54 PM (IST)

    AAP govt to fund pilgrimage of 77,000 senior citizens every year

    The AAP government today approved a scheme to enable 1,100 senior citizens from each assembly constituency in Delhi to undertake free pilgrimage.

    It is proposed that a total of 77,000 pilgrims will be able to avail the facility every year under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana, the expenses for which will be borne by the government, according to an official statement.

    The scheme will be for the following routes: Delhi- Mathura-Vrindavan-Agra-Fatehpur Sikri-Delhi; Delhi-Haridwar- Rishikesh-Neelkanth-Delhi; Delhi-Ajmer-Pushkar-Delhi; Delhi- Amritsar-Bagha Border-Anandpur Sahib-Delhi and Delhi-Vaishno Devi-Jammu-Delhi.

  • Jan 09, 09:48 PM (IST)

    Apollo Micro Systems raises Rs 47 crore from anchor investors
    Apollo Micro Systems today raised nearly Rs 47 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial share-sale on Wednesday.

    It has allotted 16,96,050 shares to four anchor investors at a price of Rs 275 per scrip, garnering Rs 46.64 crore, the company said in a statement.

    Among the anchor investors are Sundaram Mutual Fund A/C Sundaram Infrastructure Advantage Fund and Jupiter South Asia Investment Company Ltd – South Asia Access Fund.

    The price band for the offer, which will close on January 12, has been fixed at Rs 270-275 per equity share.

  • Jan 09, 09:43 PM (IST)

    Infosys signs APA with US, gets $225 mn tax reversal
    IT major Infosys today said it has signed an Advance Pricing Agreement (APA) with the US revenue department, which will result in reversal of tax provisions of about USD 225 million.

    The reversal of the tax provisions will have a positive impact on its consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the December, 2017 quarter by approximately USD 0.10, Infosys said in a statement.

    “In accordance with the APA, the company expects to reverse tax provisions of approximately USD 225 million made in previous periods which are no longer required (both under International Financial Reporting Standards and Indian Accounting Standards),” it added.

  • Jan 09, 09:38 PM (IST)

    CAIT demands extension of deadline for GST return 

    The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) today demanded extension of deadline for filing final sales returns under the GST regime till month end citing glitches on the GSTN portal.

    The deadline for filing GSTR-1 for July-November, 2017, will end tomorrow. The Finance Ministry had last month extended the due date for filing GSTR-1 from December 31 to January 10.

    Sources in GSTN, however, refuted the charge that the GST portal was not working.The CAIT in a statement claimed that the "GST portal remain hanged most of the time" today which made filing of return difficult for businesses.

  • Jan 09, 09:28 PM (IST)

    Supreme Court seeks latest details on child marriages across the country
    The Supreme Court today asked the petitioners, who have questioned the intent of the Centre and states about implementation of the anti-child marriage law, to furnish latest inputs about the decadent practice which is still prevalent.

    A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta, after perusing the plea, said that certain figures mentioned in the petition were of 2006.

    “We are asking for latest figures. These are 2006 figures. You file an additional affidavit and give us the details,” the bench asked senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, who was appearing for the petitioners.

  • Jan 09, 09:26 PM (IST)

    Intel unveils autonomous 'flying car' Volocopter that runs on battery

    Calling it "essentially a flying car", Intel CEO Brian Krzanich showed off the Volocopter, an autonomous passenger drone on Monday at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018.

    The craft can have a 30-minute flight and have a maximum range of around 27 kilometres and is powered by a battery. The 'flying car' can also be flown autonomously.

    Intel showcased it as an autonomous passenger taxi, which is powered by a battery and comes with 18-rotors.

    Read the full report here

  • Jan 09, 09:25 PM (IST)

    Jayant Sinha asks Tata Steel to innovate with drones for urban issues

    Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha today urged Tata Steel and its associate companies to make use of drones to solve urban problems.

    Addressing a gathering as the chief guest in the ‘City Data For India Conclave 2018 – Smart City Initiatives’ organized jointly by Tata Steel, Tata Trust, Jusco and CII at JRD Tata sports complex here, Sinha said drones are the next big thing as its applications are extraordinary.

    Drones have varied applications in delivery, transportation, security/surveillance, he said and added that Tata Steel should work on it and develop it as a future industry like it did while setting up the steel plant here.

  • Jan 09, 09:23 PM (IST)

    Jayant Sinha asks Tata Steel to innovate with drones for urban issues

    Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha today urged Tata Steel and its associate companies to make use of drones to solve urban problems.

    Addressing a gathering as the chief guest in the ‘City Data For India Conclave 2018 – Smart City Initiatives’ organized jointly by Tata Steel, Tata Trust, Jusco and CII at JRD Tata sports complex here, Sinha said drones are the next big thing as its applications are extraordinary.

    Drones have varied applications in delivery, transportation, security/surveillance, he said and added that Tata Steel should work on it and develop it as a future industry like it did while setting up the steel plant here.

  • Jan 09, 09:18 PM (IST)

    New industrial policy in few months, says Suresh Prabhu

    The new industrial policy which seeks to promote emerging sectors will be released within a few months, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said today.

    “The new industrial policy should be releasing in next few months,” he told reporters here.

    The proposed policy, the draft of which has been prepared by the ministry, will completely revamp the Industrial Policy of 1991.

  • Jan 09, 09:13 PM (IST)

    SBI to raise Rs 5,000 cr via bonds for affordable housing
    Country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) today said it proposes to raise Rs 5,000 crore through long term bonds to fund affordable housing.

    The proposed bond raising programme aims at funding infrastructure and affordable housing, SBI said in a filing to stock exchanges.

    The bank will seek approval of the board for issuance of long term bonds of Rs 5,000 crore for financing of infrastructure and affordable housing in domestic and overseas market, it said.

  • Jan 09, 09:13 PM (IST)


    NDMC seals 16 stores, restro-bars in posh Khan Market

    The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) today continued with its crackdown against unauthorised construction in the upscale Khan Market in the national capital and sealed 16 commercial establishments.

    The civic body had yesterday sealed the terraces and open spaces of eight major establishments following order by a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee asking the NDMC to seal commercial establishments in Khan Market for alleged violation of provisions of the 2021 master plan and non- payment of user conversion charges.

    “We sealed 13 more outlets today, including cafeterias, restro-bars and other stores. For now, we have finished the sealing drive but if we come across more violations we will take action against them as well,” a senior NDMC official said.

  • Jan 09, 09:06 PM (IST)


    Verdict in 3rd fodder scam case against Lalu expected this month

    A special CBI court here is expected to pronounce judgement later this month in the third case of multi-crore fodder scam against RJD Chief Lalu Prasad related to fraudulent withdrawal of money from Chaibasa treasury in 1990s.

    Prasad is lodged in Birsa Munda jail after being convicted last month in the second case of over Rs 900 crore fodder scam linked to illegal withdrawal of money from Deogarh treasury. Special CBI Court judge Shiv Pal Singh had last Saturday sentenced him to three-and-a-half years in jail in the case.

  • Jan 09, 09:03 PM (IST)

    60-day long Amarnath yatra to begin on June 28: Shrine board

    The 60-day long annual yatra to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in South Kashmir Himalayas will commence on June 28, the shrine board said on Tuesday.

    This year's yatra will be longer by 20 days against last year's 40 days.

    "The Board decided that a 60-day long Yatra would commence on June 28, on the auspicious day of Jyestha Purnima, as per Hindu Calendar, and, as per continuing tradition, conclude on Shravan Purnima (Raksha Bandhan) on August 26," a spokesman of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) said today.

  • Jan 09, 09:02 PM (IST)

    Indian Navy fully capable to deal with any threat: Nirmala Sitharaman

    The Indian Navy is fully capable of defending the nation against any form of threat, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said after witnessing a show of its operational might off the western coast of India.

    More than 10 warships from the Indian Navy including the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, three submarines and various naval aircraft participated in the show.

    The Navy said Sitharaman “presided over” complex naval operations including air interceptions, missile, gun and rocket firings, ship-to-ship replenishment, night flying and anti­submarine operations during the two-day-long show which began yesterday.

  • Jan 09, 08:58 PM (IST)

    Kamala Mills fire update: Police have arrested one more accused, Vishal Kariya. They have recovered a car owned by another accused from him, reports ANI.

  • Jan 09, 08:56 PM (IST)

    Reliance Nippon AMC plans first dividend post listing

    Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management (RNAM) will consider its first interim dividend post listing at its board meeting next week.

    RNAM board plans to meet on January 16 to discuss on declaring interim dividend within three months of its listings.

    The company in a filing to BSE said today that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on January 16, 2018, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the nine months/quarter ended December 31, 2017, and to consider the interim dividend.

  • Jan 09, 08:54 PM (IST)

    Parliamentary panel looking into NMC Bill asked to submit report by first week of Budget Session
    A parliamentary standing committee, examining the contentious National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, has been asked to submit its report by the first week of the Budget Session.

    The bill, which seeks to overhaul medical education and replace the Medical Council of India, had triggered protests from doctors with their apex body resorting to a strike.

    The Rajya Sabha chairman, in consultation with the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, has referred the NMC Bill to the standing committee on health and asked its to submit its report by the last day of the first week of the budget session, according to a Lok Sabha bulletin.

  • Jan 09, 08:51 PM (IST)

    Tripura will be BJP's Waterloo, claims CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury

    CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury today claimed that Tripura assembly elections will be the BJP's Waterloo, though it is pumping a "huge amount of money and resources".

    Yechury, the general secretary of CPI(M), accused the BJP of trying to create a divide between tribals and non-tribal in Tripura and said it will not succeed in its designs.

  • Jan 09, 08:35 PM (IST)

    Beef crisis a ploy to divert attention from controversies: AAP
    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that the "beef crisis" in the BJP-ruled Goa was being created to divert the attention of people from controversies like Mahadeyi river water sharing and coal pollution.

    State AAP leader Pradeep Padgaonkar alleged that Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar got embroiled in the controversies in order to score "electoral gains and please the BJP top brass".

    "Goenkarponn (Goanness) of communal amity is facing the greatest threat under this government as the chief minister is increasingly becoming answerable to his party president Amit Shah and as a result of which the voice of the people is disregarded by the government," said Padgaonkar, the Goa AAP general Secretary.

  • Jan 09, 08:21 PM (IST)

    Centre’s move to introduce electoral bonds regressive: CPI(M)

    The CPI(M) today said the Centre’s move to introduce electoral bonds was “deeply regressive”, which would make the donor, donee and the amount — each of the three vital aspects — a “State secret”.

    In a letter to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said the government’s move would “shield the donors from the gaze of the electorate, which needs to know if policies are being made precisely because they help some influential donors”.

    “The measures you have introduced recently, I regret to say, have reversed any move towards transparent and clean political funding that may have been possible. Electoral bonds are a deeply regressive move which will make the donor, donee and the amount, each of these three vital aspects, a State secret,” he wrote in the letter.

  • Jan 09, 08:19 PM (IST)

    Deliberate attempts being made to tarnish Kerala’s image: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    In a veiled counter to criticism of his government over political violence, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today asserted such incidents have come down and accused “certain quarters” of attempting to tarnish the state’s image. 

    In a facebook post, he said deliberate attempts were being made by certain quarters to consciously create trouble and tarnish the state’s image.    He also appealed to political leaders to be vigilant against such attempts. In most of the districts, including Kannur, it has been possible to bring down cases of violence, Vijayan said.    

     “At the national level, while conscious efforts are being made to portray Kerala in a bad light, the state government had effectively intervened to bring down violence cases, which the figures show”, he said.    

  • Jan 09, 08:04 PM (IST)

    EC bribery case: HC reserves order on middleman’s bail plea

    The Delhi High Court today reserved its decision on the bail plea of a middleman, arrested in the Election Commission bribery case allegedly involving AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and others.

    “Judgement reserved,” Justice Mukta Gupta said after concluding hearing the arguments on behalf of the alleged middleman, Sukesh Chandrashekar, and the Delhi Police which has opposed the grant of bail to him.

    The police argued that his conduct, even while in custody, had shown scant respect for the law and therefore, he should not be granted the relief.

    It told the court that three more cases have been registered against Chandrashekar while he was in custody and there are a total of 24 FIRs lodged against him.

  • Jan 09, 07:58 PM (IST)

    SEBI bans Rose Valley Real Estate, directors from markets

    Regulator SEBI today banned Rose Valley Real Estate & Construction and its five directors from the securities market for four years for raising money from the investors without complying with the public issue norms.

    A probe by SEBI following a reference from the Corporate Affairs ministry had revealed that Rose Valley Real Estates had come out with seven issues of secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) from 2001-02 to 2007-08, out of which, in six, the number of allottees was more than 49.

    Since the securities were issued to more than 49 people, the offer of NCDs qualified to be a public issue and required their compulsory listing on a recognized stock exchange. However, Rose Valley Real Estates did not comply with the provision.

  • Jan 09, 07:52 PM (IST)

    Road projects involving Rs 50K crore to come up in Uttarakhand by 2019: Nitin Gadkari

    Announcing a slew of projects for Uttarakhand in next two years, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said 70 roads involving around Rs 50,000 crore will come up in the state by 2019.

    The Union Road Transport and Highways Minister has also reviewed the progress of the all weather road projects, Namami Gange programme and other national highway projects here.

    By 2019 the state will see construction of a number of roads worth Rs 50,000 crore, including the all weather Char Dham road project and five projects cleared under the Bharatmala plan, he said.

  • Jan 09, 07:48 PM (IST)

    Snow traps 13,000 tourists at Swiss Alpine resort Zermatt

    Heavy snowfall has trapped some 13,000 tourists at Zermatt, one of Switzerland’s most popular ski stations, the Alpine resort said today.

    The snow has blocked all roads and the train leading to the resort in the southern Swiss canton of Valais, which was also hit by some power outages, head of the station Janine Imesch told AFP.

    There are currently “around 13,000 tourists at Zermatt,” she said, while the station website warned that “arrivals and departures are not possible at the moment.”

