News highlights of the day: Telecom services cost may rise by 10% in absence of tax relief

Telecom services cost may rise by 10% in absence of tax relief

Telecom body TAIPA expects 50,000 mobile tower installations in coming fiscal with considerable tax implications and in absence of concessions from the government, cost of mobile services may become dearer by 10 percent.

"The passive infrastructure industry is expecting to install around 50,000 towers during coming fiscal year and the taxes paid on each tower is around Rs 1-1.5 lakh.

"This could result in increase in cost of providing the telecom service by approximately 10 per cent," TAIPA Director General Tilak Raj Dua said in a letter to Central Board of Excise and Customs Chairperson Vanaja N Sarna.

The Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) has sought extension of some tax benefits that are granted to some non-telecom infrastructure firms and amendments in Goods and Services Tax.