Jun 23, 2017 12:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

New Smart City list released: Naya Raipur, Rajkot selected

Announcing the new list of smart cities at an event here, Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said that 45 cities contested for the 40 available smart city slots but only 30 were selected to ensure their feasibility and workable plans.

Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, Naya Raipur in Chhattisgarh and Rajkot in Gujarat figure in the new list of 30 cities announced today for development as smart cities under the Centre' Smart City Mission.

The latest announcement takes to 90 the number of cities selected for part financing by the Centre under the scheme.

An investment of Rs 57,393 crore has been proposed under smart city plans.

Other cities that made to the third round of the competition included Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Patna (Bihar), Karimnagar (Telangana) and Muzaffarpur (Bihar).

Under the Smart City Mission, the Centre provides Rs 500 crore to each city over a period of 5 years for implementing various projects.

