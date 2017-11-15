Network18 launches ‘#IWantToBreathe’ campaign to highlight air quality woes

Network18 Tuesday launched a two-week campaign to highlight the growing air quality issues facing the national capital as well as other surrounding regions of North India.

“We are facing a public health emergency not just in Delhi but in large parts of North India. There is a need for urgent, coordinated action. Our effort is to draw up an action agenda for immediate intervention and long term change,” said Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18,

India’s most diversified media conglomerate Network18 will bring together relevant stakeholders on one platform. The campaign called ‘#IWantToBreathe’ will run across 21 channels of the network in 18 languages.

The campaign will revolve around the national issue of air quality adversely affecting the basic right to breathe.

“We are engaging with key stakeholders from the Government, bureaucracy, domain experts and citizens to make this a matter of national priority,” she said.

Commenting on the campaign, Avinash Kaul, Managing Director, A+E Networks | TV18 and President - Strategy, Product & Alliances - Network18 said, “The group has been at the forefront of catalyzing change and its strength lies in impactful journalism. If you look at some of our shows, we question the concerned authorities on issues that matter to the general public.”

So be it ‘Where is my home’ on CNN-News18 which highlighted how project delays affected lakhs of home buyers, or ‘Going Green’ focusing on environmental issues, or shows like ‘Jal hai to kal hai’ and ‘Sadak bani narak’ on News18 India, we have continuously questioned the status quo. ‘I want to breathe’ is another step in that direction,” Kaul said.