App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Jun 15, 2017 07:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nepotism in institutes affecting education quality: Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

Parrikar said that many colleges hire their family members or acquaintance as teachers, which hampers the quality.

Nepotism in institutes affecting education quality: Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

Expressing concern over fall in quality of education, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today blamed nepotism prevalent in institutions for it.

He said many colleges hire their family members or acquaintance as teachers, which hampers the quality.

"If you see the educational institutes in Goa, there is a tradition to employ a person from our own family as a teacher. The result is , the quality of education is impacted," Parrikar said at an event organised by state-run Economic Development Corporation here.

He shared one of his experiences and said during his visit to a centre training teachers, he asked some of the participants why they became teachers, only few could give a satisfactory reply.

"Some could give satisfactory answer, some could not and some did not answer," he said, adding that the image of being in a noble profession like teaching coupled with a good salary may be the reason why people choose to become teachers, even if it is not their core interest.

tags #Current Affairs #education #India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.