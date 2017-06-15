Nepotism in institutes affecting education quality: Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

Expressing concern over fall in quality of education, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today blamed nepotism prevalent in institutions for it.

He said many colleges hire their family members or acquaintance as teachers, which hampers the quality.

"If you see the educational institutes in Goa, there is a tradition to employ a person from our own family as a teacher. The result is , the quality of education is impacted," Parrikar said at an event organised by state-run Economic Development Corporation here.

He shared one of his experiences and said during his visit to a centre training teachers, he asked some of the participants why they became teachers, only few could give a satisfactory reply.

"Some could give satisfactory answer, some could not and some did not answer," he said, adding that the image of being in a noble profession like teaching coupled with a good salary may be the reason why people choose to become teachers, even if it is not their core interest.