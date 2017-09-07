NEET stir: Vellore’s medical college leaves 99 out of 100 MBBS seats vacant

Moneycontrol News

In a bid to take over the admission process in their own hands yet again, Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore, Tamil Nadu has left 99 out of its total 100 seats for MBBS vacant, as per a report in NDTV.

As opposed to the present system where committees set up by the Central and State governments select students through centralised counselling, the century old minority institute is seeking rights to select National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) qualified students through its own counselling.

The one student admitted to the college this year was the son of a soldier who was nominated by the centre for MBBS.

Last year, the Supreme Court had exempted the college and allowed it to conduct admissions on its own.

The news comes in the wake of the S Anitha suicide case, where a Dalit girl from Tamil Nadu who had previously moved to the Supreme Court to protest against NEET had killed herself last week after failing to get into a medical college.

Anitha would have gotten into any of the top colleges if the ruling had been passed making NEET merit list the very basis for MBBS courses across the country. By scoring 86 in NEET, she missed out on pursuing her medical dream.

Doctor’s Association for Social equality, however, said that the CMC’s actions were not in the right direction as keeping in mind India's requirement of UG doctors and also super-specialty doctors, stopping the courses indicated a great loss to the healthcare delivery system of the country.

As per CMC Vellore it caters to 180 mission hospitals in rural and remote areas across the country where after the completion of a course, doctors are required to serve for two years on a low salary.

The college authorities say the top court is likely to give its verdict in October and if the court permits the remaining seats would be filled.

CMC is a self-funded minority institute and collects fee which is lower than even government medical colleges in the country.