App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 10, 2017 10:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCERT textbooks to include Buddha's teachings: Javadekar

The teachings of Gautama Buddha will soon be included in NCERT textbooks and school curriculum as the Mahatma's teachings are "ideas of life", Union minister Prakash Javadekar said today.

NCERT textbooks to include Buddha's teachings: Javadekar

The teachings of Gautama Buddha will soon be included in NCERT textbooks and school curriculum as the Mahatma's teachings are "ideas of life", Union minister Prakash Javadekar said today.

"Politics gives us resources to live life but a Mahatma like Buddha teaches us 'why to live' and 'how to live' so it is important to include him in our education system," he said addressing the Buddha Jayanti celebrations here.

The HRD Minister said he will ensure that Buddha's teachings reached students at all levels - primary, middle and higher - so that education was achieved in a "complete sense" and not just for employment.

"Teachings of Gautama Buddha are ideas of life (Jeevan ke Vichar). We will definitely include Buddha in our curriculum, as his teachings give a right direction to life," he said.

The event was organised by the Cultural Ministry, wherein eminent scholar of Buddhism S R Bhatt was felicitated.

Javadekar reiterated that giving knowledge and job skills to students was not education in itself, but just a part of it.

"The real aim of education is to prepare a good human being," he said. Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma, who was also present at the event, said, "Buddha's messages are relevant even today as they were at that time. His vision was scientific."

Union minister Kiren Rijuju said India would became a world leader if it followed teachings of Buddha.

"The world looks up to India as it is Buddha's birthplace," he said.

tags #Current Affairs #Gautam Buddha #HRD Ministry #Kiren Rijuju #NCERT #Prakash Javadekar

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.