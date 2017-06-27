App
Jun 27, 2017 08:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

Narendra Modi leaves for Netherlands after concluding US trip

In Netherlands, Modi will have an official meeting with Dutch PM Mark Rutte, with whom he will have a discussion on global issues including counter-terrorism and climate change.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today left for Netherlands, the final leg of his three-nation tour, after concluding his visit to the US.

In the US, Modi held talks with President Donald Trump today during which the two leaders vowed to strengthen co- operation on terror. India and the US also urged Pakistan to ensure that its territory is not used to launch cross-border terror strikes.

"Wrapping up a historic visit, setting a new milestone in #IndiaUS relationp. PM departs for Netherlands, last leg of his three nation tour," Misnistry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.

In Netherlands, Modi will have an official meeting with Dutch PM Mark Rutte, with whom he will have a discussion on global issues including counter-terrorism and climate change.

He will meet with CEOs of Dutch companies and "will encourage them to join the Indian growth story."

"I will also call on King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and meet Queen Maxima," he had said in a Facebook post before leaving on his three-nation trip.

PM Modi will also address the Indian diaspora in the country.

